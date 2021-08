GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A registered sex offender was arrested and is facing charges after it was discovered he had an active social media account.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office discovered Ivan Ray Curmon, 50, of Greenville had an active social media account, which is not allowed for sex offenders. On Monday, he was arrested and charged with one felony count of failure to report a new online identifier.

Curmon was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.