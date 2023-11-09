BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A registered sex offender is facing multiple charges after the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said he had sexual contact with a child.

Joseph Harmon Sanderson Jr. was the subject of an investigation that began after a report on May 10, 2022, that an adult man was having sexual contact with a child. Officials said several different episodes of sexual contact were disclosed by the child.

After the investigation, representatives with the Duplin County District Attorney’s Office approved charges against Sanderson for Statutory Rape of a Child by Adult, Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by Adult, Incest, and Indecent Liberties with a Child. Sanderson was charged by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and arrested on October 25.

Sanderson was placed in Duplin County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond as well as an additional $20,000 secured bond for probation violations stemming from the charges.