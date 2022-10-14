GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recently registered sex offender was arrested after he failed to properly register to his sex offender compliance officer.

William Mitchell Ford, 28, of Greenville was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on Sept. 30. According to state law, Ford had to report to the sex offender compliance officer located in our office in person within three business days to report his post confinement address. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reports the deadline was at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5.

Officials said Ford made phone contact with the sex offender compliance officer but did not show up in person as required. Instead, he arrived at the office at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, six days after the deadline.

Ford was arrested on one felony charge of Failure to Register. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where he remained under a $15,000 secured bond.

For more information about the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office’s work with the Sex Offender Registry check out: https://www.pittcountysheriff.com/sex-offender-registration.

To learn more from the state and search for registered sex offenders in your neighborhood you can go to http://sexoffender.ncsbi.gov/disclaimer.aspx.