(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A repeat sex offender from Oklahoma has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after authorities said he exchanged sexually explicit photos with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina.

Jonathan Wheeler Johnston, 40, of Norman, OK, was sentenced on Thursday and issued a lifetime of supervised release for receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, according to the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

As part of his sentence, Johnston was also ordered to register as a sex offender and to pay $5,900 in restitution and $40,100 in special assessments, authorities said.

According to court documents, in April 2019, Johnston began communicating with a 15-year-old girl who lived in North Carolina, who he met in an online chatroom for teenagers.

After chatting with the teen online, Johnston mailed the girl a cell phone, for the purpose of exchanging sexually explicit images and engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Court records show that the girl’s parent contacted law enforcement after discovering the cell phone and finding texts and other sexually explicit exchanges between the teen and Johnston.

A forensic analysis of the teenager’s cell phone by the FBI revealed that Johnston had repeatedly asked the young girl for sexually explicit photos and videos, and had sent her links to pornographic material, including videos containing bestiality, authorities said.

Over the course of their communications, Johnston also sent the teen sexually explicit images of himself and instructed the girl not to disclose to anyone his name or age because “he could get in trouble.”

Court records show that when the teenage girl told Johnston that police were aware of their communications, Johnston attempted to cover his actions by wiping his devices.

According to court records, in 2013, while Johnston was serving in the U.S. Army, he was convicted of possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography. As a result of that conviction, Johnston was sentenced to six years in prison, was dishonorably discharged, and was required to register as a sex offender.

His parole from that conviction ended in March 2018, just a little over a year before he began communicating with the 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, authorities said.

Johnston is currently in federal custody.