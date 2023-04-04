DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation into a report of shots fired on March 31 led to drug trafficking charges against a Dover man.

Craven County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 9000 N.C. Hwy. 55 West. After investigating the incident, deputies obtained a search warrant on the home, according to a Craven County Sheriff’s Office press release.

During the search, deputies found more than 84 grams of cocaine, more than 290 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance, seven firearms and more than $1,500 in cash.

The homeowner, Antoinne Carnell Roberts, 36, is charged with felony trafficking cocaine; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance; and felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Roberts was jailed in Craven County under a $200,000 secured bond.