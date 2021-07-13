Residents assaulted, held at gunpoint during Rocky Mount home invasion and theft, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two armed men assaulted victims and took several items during a home invasion late Monday night in Rocky Mount, police said.

The incident was reported just before midnight Monday at a home in the 100 block of Julian Court, according to a news release.

The victims, who were assaulted, were held at gunpoint while two men ransacked the home and took several items, the news release said.

The men then fled the home, which is in a neighborhood off Rives Avenue north of Rocky Mount High School.

Tuesday, police released three images of the suspects that appeared to be from a home surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.