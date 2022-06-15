BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A response to a drug overdose led deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office to capture and arrest a wanted fugitive from Maryland.

On June 9, investigators responded along with Pamlico County EMS to a home in Bayboro. It was determined that Andrew James Potter, 36, of Mesic, needed assistance. It was also determined Potter was a fugitive wanted in Baltimore, Md., in a vehicle theft case.

EMS officials said Potter refused further medical care or transport to the hospital. Deputies tried to take him into custody but he tried to run away. He was captured a short time later and, during a struggle, a gun was found in his possession. Officials said Potter also had six grams of meth on him.

Potter, who has previous convictions for weapon possession, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resist/Obstruct/Delay and Officer

Potter was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond for the above charges. He was being held without bond for his charges in Maryland, pending extradition.