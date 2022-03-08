(The Hill) – A recently retired teacher in Indiana was arrested and charged with battery last week after he was caught on video allegedly striking a student.

A judge found probable cause to charge Mike Hosinski, a veteran teacher at Jimtown High School in Elkhart County, with battery causing moderate injury, a level six felony, the South Bend Tribune reported. Elkhart County is about three hours outside of Indianapolis.

If convicted, the teacher faces up to 2.5 years in prison.

Hosinski was approved for early retirement last week after the video surfaced of him allegedly hitting a student on Feb. 25 for wearing a hoodie.

In the video, Hosinski can be seen chasing a student down the hallway before pushing him against the wall. He points a finger at the student during an exchange and then appears to slap him across the face.

Hosinski then attempts to drag the student with him down the hall but the student collapses on the ground. Another school official in the video can be seen directing Hosinski away from the student.

After the incident, Hosinski announced to school officials he would retire early, a move that was approved by the school board on Monday.

The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department are both investigating the incident.

According to court documents reviewed by the South Bend Tribune, investigators spoke to the boy involved in the incident. He said after he was hit, suffered a throbbing headache, as well as a bloody nose and lip.

An initial hearing is scheduled on the case for March 10, according to the outlet.

Hosinski was released after his arrest on Thursday on a $1,500 bond.