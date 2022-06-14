BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has increased its reward in the case of a house fire that has been recognized as an arson case.

Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said in a Facebook post the reward has been increased from $5,000 to $5,500. They are asking for help with details on a fire that happened on Jan. 26 around 3 a.m.

Family, NAACP wants answers after fire destroys home in Duplin County

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 1382 South North Carolina Highway 41 & 111 in Beulaville. Officials said they assisted the Duplin County Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with investigating the fire. At the time of the fire, “conflicting descriptions were given of the suspect that set the fire, but the sheriff’s office believes the suspect was driving a dark color car and the car left the scene going towards Beulaville,” the post reads.

On Feb. 1, the NC State Bureau of Investigation informed the Duplin County Fire Marshal’s Office that the fire was an arson. The initial $5,000 reward was issued and investigators conducted a neighborhood canvas with 20 interviews about the incident.

On May 4, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a fire in Jacksonville where a house was burned. The victim was a family member of the victim of the Duplin County fire. It was quickly determined the Jacksonville fire was an arson case.

Duplin County Sheriff’s office investigators met on May 9 at the Jacksonville Police Department with the Duplin County Fire Marshal, Jacksonville Police Department, and Jacksonville Fire Department. The investigation continues.

Officials ask anyone with information contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.