BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has raised the reward for information in a double homicide investigation that happened over a month ago where two brothers were found dead.

Sheriff Asa Buck said Phillip and William Fulcher were killed over a month ago in Atlantic. The sheriff’s office held a press conference Thursday morning with more details about the investigation, with Buck saying they would not rest until the killers were found and arrested.

Buck said the crime scene on Aug. 3 at a home on Clem Fulcher Court indicated the homicide was a violent attack involving more than one person. He said he feels the perpetrators were people who the victims knew.

The reward is now at $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Officials are also looking for video footage of the area during that time along with anything else that could help them.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

“This is a tremendous burden you will carry with you day in and day out,” Buck said. “But not knowing when it will end for you. The knowing anxiety of when your luck will run out. And your judgment day comes.”

Paula Wade, a cousin of the brothers, said she saw them often and couldn’t understand why this would happen to them.

“I always saw one or both out and about going into Dollar General and we always stopped to hug and they said ‘Hey cuz, how is everybody doing?’ They had a smile and were friendly as can be. They never dated, were content living in their parent’s home even after they passed away.

“They had breathing issues and the home health nurse came weekly to see them, and both had oxygen tanks to help them breathe. They stayed to themselves and were homebodies. If you ask anybody around, they would say the same thing. Friendly, kind good souls.

“I hope they find the ones that brutally murdered them for no reason. Their lives mattered, they mattered to me.”

There is also a new tip line specifically for this case. You can call 252-648-7883 with any information. You can also remain anonymous.