Reward upped in Gibsonville homemade explosives investigation

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville police have doubled the reward for information related to the investigation into homemade explosive devices found recently.

Police are now offering a reward of $2,000.

The FBI is assisting Gibsonville police in the investigation of homemade explosive devices found in a neighborhood recently, according to Shelley Lynch with the FBI Charlotte Division.

Multiple homemade explosive devices have been found along Wood Street in recent weeks and neighbors have reported hearing explosions for months.

A woman found a device outside her Wood Street home on Jan. 25. Five days later, a man found a device on his porch.

Anyone with information can contact Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.