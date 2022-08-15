JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — A Richlands man has been convicted for sexually abusing an infant, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started in 2018 when the Onslow County Office Special Victims Unit was contacted by Naval Criminal Investigative Services regarding the arrest of a suspect, Joshua Smith, on child pornography charges. NCIS was advised during that investigation of another suspect, Ezekiel Coy Stone, who was sending photos of himself to Smith of him sexually abusing an infant.

On October 23, 2018, detectives from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit and NCIS agents conducted a search of Stone’s home and took Stone into custody. Stone was charged with the following:

Felony First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Felony Sex Offense by an Adult

Felony Child Abuse – Sexual Act

Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child

On August 12, Stone pled guilty and was convicted for First Degree Sexual Offense of a Child by Adult and First Degree Statutory Rape of a Child by Adult. He was sentenced to 18-20 years in prison.