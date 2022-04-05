RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Kenneth Lawson Reynolds, 41, of 315 Scranton Court, Richlands. Reynolds was charged with unlawful burning of personal property, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Reynolds of providing false information to the Progressive Premier Insurance Co. of Illinois when he told the insurance company that he did not know what caused a fire that damaged his 2015 Dodge Challenger.

According to the arrest warrant, Reynolds intentionally started the fire. The offenses occurred between Jan. 2 and Feb. 7. Onslow County deputies arrested Reynolds on March 26. He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.