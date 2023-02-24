JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Richlands man was arrested and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor following a joint investigation conducted by national, state and local law enforcement agencies on Feb. 15, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Albert Suniga, 35, was jailed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $700,000 secured bond.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation looked into a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip related to child sexual abuse material.

The investigation revealed that Suniga “possessed multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse material,” according to a press release. As a result, warrants were obtained for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information on this case should contact detective E. DeCarolis at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to case 2023001695 when calling.