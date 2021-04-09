Richlands man charged in theft of catalytic converter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Richlands man who was caught on camera attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle was arrested on Thursday.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Charles Roberts, 44, of North Wilmington Street in Richlands. He was taken before a magistrate and charged with felony attempted larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Officials got a call of an attempted larceny on Comfort Road in Richlands. The victim told deputies when he arrived at his home, he found a family member’s vehicle up on a jack. The catalytic converter had been partially cut from the vehicle.

The suspect was captured on camera while on the property and later in the evening, the victim witnessed the same suspect return to the property. The person called the sheriff’s office and waited while deputies detained Roberts.

Roberts is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Officials are asking people to contact the sheriff’s office if you see anything suspicious or have been the victim of stolen vehicle parts. Anyone with information about this case can call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Det. Simmons at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021-003987 when calling.