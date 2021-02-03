Richlands man facing sex-related charges against child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Richlands man is facing sex-related charges against a minor after he was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Jan. 14 after a report that a minor had been sexually abused by a 24-year-old man. The victim and suspect were known to each other, investigators said.

Michael Lee Sydes of Gregory Fork Road in Richlands was arrested without incident and taken before a magistrate. He was charged with the following:

Two counts of statutory sex offense with child 15 years or younger, felony

One count of indecent liberties, felony

One count of solicit child by computer, felony

One count disseminating obscene material to minor under the age of 16, felony

Sydes was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $207,000 secured bond. He also had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113, Det. R. Brown or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case 2021-000461 when calling. Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.