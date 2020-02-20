RMPD seek leads in homicide case

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The Rocky Mount Police Department is searching for leads in a homicide case.

On February 4 at approximately 6:11 a.m., RMPD responded to a physical assault call on the 200 block of South Tillery Street.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene they made contact with the victim, 60-year-old Melvin Williams.

Williams was transported to Nash UNC Hospital and then to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he died from his injuries.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).