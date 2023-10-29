NC DOT image

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A road rage situation on Interstate 40 led to gunshots being fired and a two-vehicle crash near Garner Saturday evening, police said.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, which was reported just after 7 p.m. along I-40 at the U.S. 70 Business exit, according to authorities.

What triggered the road rage shooting is not known, but Garner police said gunshots were fired into a car.

That car and a motorcyclist then crashed at the U.S. 70 business exit, according to Garner police.

The car was hit by gunfire from the motorcyclist along I-40 near N.C. 42, police said.

Garner police said the motorcyclist suffered a minor injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The occupants of the car did not appear to be injured.

The exit where the crash happened appeared to be from I-40 westbound onto U.S. 70 Business west.