PLEASANT HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing charges after Northampton County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he stole copper wire from a solar farm outside of Pleasant Hill.

NCSO deputies said Roanoke Rapids police arrested Dallas Hollowell, of Roanoke Rapids, and served him outstanding warrants from the sheriff’s office on April 3.

Deputies said the outstanding warrants were for:

One count of felony larceny

One count of felony possession of stolen goods

One count of misdemeanor injury to personal property

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrants were obtained March 31 for an investigation that started March 21. That investigation looked into reports of copper wire stolen from a solar farm outside of Pleasant Hill. Investigators said the wire was valued at more than $30,000.

Hollowell received a $20,000 secured bond and has since bonded out of jail.

Deputies said he currently has additional outstanding pending warrants for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and second degree trespass.

They said these warrants are connected to an investigation from March 15, where it was reported copper wire and other scrap metal items valued at more than $5,000 were stolen from the property.