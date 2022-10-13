TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Roanoke Rapids man is facing attempted murder charges after a man was found stabbed several times in a vehicle that had crashed on Wednesday.

Jahvon J. Lassiter of the 300 block of Creekside Court in Roanoke Rapids, was arrested by deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and taken before a magistrate. In a Facebook post, officials said he was charged with attempted first-degree murder and given a $2 million bond. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Officials said they responded to a vehicle crash on Wednesday on Shiloh Farm Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man, who has not been identified, with multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses said they saw a man jump from the vehicle and flee the scene. That man was later identified as the stabbing suspect.