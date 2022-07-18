ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Roanoke Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect involved in store shootings that occurred Sunday in Roanoke.

On Sunday at approximately 9:06 p.m. the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Family Dollar located in the area of South Rosemary. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a vehicle had been shot multiple times and a female had been struck in the foot area.

The officers also discovered that after the shooting the suspect took a minivan parked at the business and fled the area. During the investigation, shots were fired in front of Bobby’s located in the South Rosemary area as well.

Officers responded to the shots fired and located spent shell casings in the road but no suspects at this time. The victim of the shooting at Family Dollar was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues to investigate this incident and asks the public if you have information to call Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.