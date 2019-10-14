Live Now
Roanoke Rapids police investigating homicide

Satellite image of Creekside Court Apartments in Roanoke Rapids, NC (Google Maps)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC (WNCT) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

Police said at 2:26 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported homicide near the intersection of Hinson Street and Creekside Court.

Investigators said Chris Moger, 27, of Como, was found dead in his vehicle after being shot in his upper torso, at Creekside Court Apartments, on Creekside Court.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810, or call Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

