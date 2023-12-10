ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a man with attempted first-degree murder after his cousin was shot on Saturday.

Police said Markell Cooper, 27, and Hakeem Battle, 31, both from Rocky Mount, were involved in an argument Saturday afternoon. Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to 600 East Grand Avenue and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UNC Nash Health Center and then to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Battle was listed in fair condition Sunday morning, officials said.

Police said Cooper was the suspect in the shooting, was located later and taken into custody. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail under no bond.

“That argument led to a physical fight where Cooper used a firearm, shooting Battle in the chest once,” Rocky Mount police said in an update Sunday morning. “Officers further learned that Battle and Cooper are cousins.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.