TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Tarboro Police Department are investigating after they said a Rocky Mount man raped a minor on Thursday.

Officers received a call about a reported rape at Northgate Apartments in Tarboro. Once they arrived, they determined a man who said he worked for Morgan Pest Control entered the apartment. Officials said the suspect forcibly raped a minor and left before police arrived.

Gregory Battle of Rocky Mount was arrested the same day by deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Battle was charged with First Degree Forcible Rape, Statutory Rape of a Child by Adult and Felony Breaking and Entering. He was taken to Edgecombe County Detention Center and was being held with no bond.

Battle was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Edgecombe County District Court.