Rocky Mount man arrested on child porn charge from 2018 incident

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies say they recently arrested a Rocky Mount man who allegedly distributed child pornography in May, 2018.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says on May 16, 2018, deputies received a tip of possible sexual exploitation of a minor, from the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit.

Authorities say ECSO Sgt. Tinder, a member of the ICAC Taskforce, investigated this case and determined that Leonilo Gonzalez, age 50, of Deer Run in Rocky Mount, had a child pornography video in his possession, and had sent that video to another person.

On June 27, 2019, deputies arrested Gonzalez and charged him with Second Degree Exploitation of a Minor.

Gonzalez is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

