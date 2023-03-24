FALKLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested on drug-related charges during a traffic stop.

Tremaine Martell Edmundson, 42, of Rocky Mount, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking Cocaine

Resist, Delay, Obstruct a Public Officer

Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises

He was placed into custody at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, detectives from the Rocky Mount Police Department Special Operations Unit and agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency conducted a traffic stop on NC 43 just outside of Falkland.

Officials said Edmundson tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. A probable cause search of his vehicle was conducted, which led to the discovery of cocaine and other contraband, which was seized.

During a strip search at the Pitt County Detention Center, more contraband was located under his genitals. A search warrant was executed at Edmundson’s home, which led to the discovery of a pound of marijuana.

More charges were pending.

“Drug dealers don’t care about jurisdictional boundaries, that is why cooperative efforts like this are so important in ridding our communities of illegal drugs. We commend the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work and are grateful to collaborate with these professionals,” said Capt. John Feagans of the Special Operations Division of the Rocky Mount Police Department.