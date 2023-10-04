RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a ShotSpotter alert notified police to a shooting early Sunday morning, a man with more than a dozen previously active warrants has been charged.

The Rocky Mount Police Department previously reported at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Cokey Road.

Officers found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

RMPD said their detectives followed leads that took them to the 2400 block of Shreve Road.

They learned the shooting suspect, 27-year-old Tyreese Stokes, was barricaded in the attic of the home. Patrol officers were called in to help. The surrounding homes were evacuated.

Police say Stokes surrendered after officers made their way inside. He was taken into custody. RMPD said his car was seized and his home was searched.

Stokes was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious

injury, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was also served with 13 previously active warrants for arrest. Those warrants are

unrelated to this case.

RMPD said Stokes received no bond and was remanded to Edgecombe County Jail.

This case remains under investigation.