ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man in connection with a fatal shooting in broad daylight at a park, authorities said.

Rocky Mount police spokesman Ricky Jackson told Nexstar’s WNCN that officers arrested Ronnie Slade, 18, at his residence on Monday, news outlets reported. Slade is being held without bond in the Edgecombe County jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Slade has not been assigned an attorney. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

A news release said police responded at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to shots fired at Martin Luther King Park. Jackson said Rodrick Battle, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene and Tyler Frink, 19, was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Jackson told the Rocky Mount Telegram that Frink’s condition was stable as of Monday.