PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is facing hit-and-run charges in an incident that happened Wednesday morning in Pinetops.

Amos Batts, 65, was arrested at his home on Kingston Avenue in Rocky Mount later Wednesday. His truck, which officials said Batts drove during the hit-and-run incident, was also seized.

Batts was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond. He was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Pinetops police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Hamlet Street. A 24-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the street with head and body injuries. Several citizens and workers at Abrams BBQ assisted the man until first responders arrived.

Witnesses said a gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck struck the victim. They also said the truck did a U-turn after hitting the man and drove back by at a high rate of speed, almost striking the victim and the crowd assisting.

After checking street cameras, a license plate number was obtained, which led to Batts’ arrest.