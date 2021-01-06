Rocky Mount man charged with assault in Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Rocky Mount man was charged with assault in Edgecombe County.

On Janaury 1, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call of a shooting on Warwick Drive outside of Pinetops. They found a male victim with gunshot wounds to the face and body. He was rushed from the scene to receive emergency medical care.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to learn that an assault had taken place earlier in the night leaving another male subject with serious bodily injury. The suspect was the same in both instances.

Detectives charged James Dean Millard with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

