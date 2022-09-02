GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County.

Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage any money for any business or organization unless approved by a judge.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began an embezzlement investigation on April 18 at the Stokes Regional Water Corporation, located at 3607 NC 30 after a report that the crime took place by a former employer. During the investigation, detectives determined approximately $250,000 was stolen from the business.

Warrants were then issued for Bland’s arrest.