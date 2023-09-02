ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was found shot to death early Saturday.

Rocky Mount police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 900 block of Long Avenue just before 1 a.m. They then received a call about a man lying on the sidewalk in front of 931 Tessie St. Officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Officials are not releasing the name of the victim until next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, where anonymous tips can lead to cash rewards. Tips can also be submitted through Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and the message to 274637.