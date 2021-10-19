Rocky Mount man facing drug, weapon charges

RALEIGH, N.C.- A Rocky Mount man was arrested yesterday on drug trafficking and firearm charges. An indictment was handed down and an arrest warrant issued on April 7, 2021.

According to court documents, Rocky Mount Police Department found Charven Keivon Gorham, 28, in possession of marijuana and cocaine, $13,503.00, and two firearms at Gorham’s house on May 29, 2020. At the time, Gorham was a convicted felon.

Gorham is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Gorham faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. Rocky Mount Police Department, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.