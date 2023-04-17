ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested and is facing several charges related to a breaking and entering that happened in Pitt County on Oct. 10, 2022.

Warrants were obtained that led to the arrest of Leroy Quinto Rogers Jr., 31, of Rocky Mount on April 11 in Edgecombe County. He was charged with breaking and/or entering, two counts of larceny after breaking/entering, five counts of larceny of a firearm and obtaining property by false pretense. He was taken before an Edgecombe County magistrate and given a $10,000 secured bond, which he posted and was later released.

Officials said on Feb. 27, the victim in the breaking and entering contacted the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a message from a streaming app that someone had logged into his account from his stolen TV. It was determined the person using the TV had purchased it from a pawn shop.

Investigators determined Rogers sold the TV at the pawn shop on the day of the breaking and entering, which later led to warrants for his arrest.