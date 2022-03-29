ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a high-speed chase that injured an officer Monday night.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were working traffic enforcement and tracked a dark gray Dodge Charger going at a high rate of speed on Springfield Road in Rocky Mount. Units attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop and a chase ensued.

The chase continued throughout the county and into Tarboro, where the Tarboro Police Department joined the pursuit. During that part of the chase, an officer was injured after their vehicle was hit at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Howard Avenue and flipped over.

Some units involved in the pursuit stopped with the Taboro officer to ensure everyone was OK while others attempted to locate the vehicle.

Later that evening an off-duty deputy spotted the vehicle at the suspect’s residence in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department and Edgecombe County deputies approached the residence and were able to take the driver into custody without incident.

The driver, Major Lamont Perry, was charged with numerous offenses including felony flee to elude arrest and was given a $15,000 secured bond.