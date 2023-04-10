ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man is in critical condition after police there said he was shot on Easter Sunday at a park.

The man, Shariff Saunders, 27, was found with at least two gunshot wounds around 7 p.m. at Farmington Park in the 3100 block of Wellington Drive. The man was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital and later transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He was listed in critical condition, police said Monday afternoon.

Police were at the scene late Sunday gathering evidence. No suspect has been named. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.