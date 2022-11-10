ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.

On Thursday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a suspicious event at the Food Lion located at 3936 Bishop Road.

Police learned that a male subject crashed his vehicle in the area, ran inside the Food Lion with a machete and barricaded himself inside the breakroom.

Food Lion was evacuated and the male subject was taken into custody.

The male subject had minor injuries from the crash and was transported to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment.

Police said no one else was injured. The suspect’s name was not released.

Officers did not say why the man ran into the grocery store with the machete.