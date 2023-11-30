RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Wednesday to 192 months in prison for distribution of cocaine base (“crack”) and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Tony Lavores Davis entered a guilty plea to these charges on June 8, 2023.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, investigators with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) received information in the summer of 2022 that Davis, 43, was selling crack cocaine out of his residence on Kingston Avenue in Rocky Mount.

Davis had recently been released from the Bureau of Prisons after serving an 81-month combined sentence. He was initially sentenced to 48 months and then his supervised release was revoked and served an additional 33 months for a previous conviction in the Eastern District of North Carolina for Distribution of Cocaine Base.

NCSO conducted a series of controlled purchases from Davis at his residence from July through September of 2022. On September 26, 2022, NCSO investigators executed a search warrant at Davis’ residence and seized quantities of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, pills containing methamphetamine, and a loaded .380 handgun.

Davis bonded out of the Nash County jail and quickly resumed selling crack cocaine. Investigators were able to conduct three additional controlled purchases of crack from Davis in October and December of 2022.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.