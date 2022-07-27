RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to 336 months (28 years) in prison for multiple armed robberies that happened in July 2019 across Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, Pitt, Halifax and Greene counties.

Jequayves Demondre Britt pled guilty to the charges issued against him on Dec. 22, 2021. He was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to the Office of Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney, Eastern District of NC, court documents and other information was presented in court against Britt, 21. Officials said he committed a series of armed commercial robberies between July 12 and July 21, 2019, with his co-defendant and getaway driver, Jacob Austin Evans.

On July 12, 2019, Britt robbed the Kangaroo Express on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount with a gun. Britt also robbed a customer at gunpoint. That same evening, Britt robbed the Fuel Doc convenience store on Cokey Road in Rocky Mount. During the robbery, Britt brandished a firearm and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene. Cell phone records revealed Evans was present at both businesses during the times of the robberies. The robberies were captured on video surveillance footage from inside the businesses.

On July 14, 2019, Britt and Evans attempted to rob the S&J Mart located in Wilson. During the robbery, Britt brandished a firearm and demanded money, but the clerk refused to comply with Britt’s demands. Britt fled on foot. Evans was captured on video surveillance footage from inside the business ten minutes prior to Britt’s arrival. That same evening, Britt robbed the City Gas and Convenience store on Forest Hills Road in Wilson. Video footage from inside the store shows Britt brandishing a firearm before stealing more than $1,000 in cash. After this robbery, Britt robbed the Speedway gas station on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. Video footage shows Britt wearing the same clothes as the two Wilson robberies from earlier that evening.

On July 16, 2019, Britt robbed the New Dixie Mart located on West 5th Street in Roanoke Rapids. During the robbery, Britt brandished a firearm and stole more than $600 from the business. Video surveillance footage captured Britt committing the robbery. Later that evening, Britt robbed the Kangaroo Express on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount. Britt carried a firearm during the robbery and threatened to shoot one of the customers if the clerk did not turn over the money. Ultimately, Britt stole $49 from the business. Video surveillance footage captured the events of the robbery. Cell phone records revealed Evans was present at the business around the time of the robbery.

On July 18, 2019, Britt robbed the Dollar General on South Hathaway Boulevard in Sharpsburg. During the robbery, Britt brandished a firearm and stole more than $1,000 in business proceeds. Video surveillance footage from inside the business captured the events of the robbery. That same evening, Britt robbed the Dollar General on East Hamlet Street in Pinetops. During the robbery, Britt pointed his firearm at the two store clerks and stole more than $2,300 in proceeds. Video surveillance footage showed Britt wearing the same clothes as the robbery in Sharpsburg. Cell phone records revealed Evans was present at the business at the time of the robbery.

On July 21, 2019, Britt attempted to rob the Circle K on South Memorial Drive in Greenville. Witnesses observed Britt carrying a firearm as he attempted to gain entry to the Circle K. However, the business had just closed so Britt was unable to get through the locked doors and subsequently fled the area. Later that evening, Britt and Evans robbed the Sheetz gas station on Portertown Road in Greenville. Surveillance video footage shows Evans entering the store as a lookout prior to the robbery. During the robbery, Britt pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money from the register. Britt stole $500 in proceeds before fleeing. Cell phone records also revealed Evans was present at the business at the time of the robbery.

That same evening, Britt robbed the Speedway gas station on US Highway 258 in Snow Hill. Britt brandished a firearm during the robbery and stole over $230 in proceeds from the business. As he fled from the store, Britt accidentally discharged his firearm and shot himself in the leg. Britt ultimately made it to Evans’ car and the pair fled the scene. Evans then transported Britt to the Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro for treatment of the gunshot wound. Britt was arrested on state charges on July 26, 2019.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Wilson County Sheriff’s office, the Wilson Police Department, the Rocky Mount Police Department, the Sharpsburg Police Department, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, the Pinetops Police Department, the Greenville Police Department, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney J.D. Koesters and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh prosecuted the case.