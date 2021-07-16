Rocky Mount man sentenced to 8 years on drug charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, July 14 James Montez Woodley was sentenced to eight years and seven months for the distribution of heroin/fentanyl in the Rocky Mount area.

The charges came from a 2019 case investigation lead by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

James Montez Woodley was actively on federal probation at the time of the drug charges, which resulted in the revocation of his federal probation.

“This arrest is another great result of keeping our community safe!! The information provided by citizens is what made this possible. I appreciate the public trust and close working relationship with our community. Together we make safe communities!” said Sheriff Keith Stone.