RALEIGH, N.C. – Terrance Daniels, 34, of Rocky Mount was sentenced Thursday to 150 months in prison for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records and evidence presented in court, Terrance Daniels engaged in a shooting outside of a convenience store on Poole Road in Raleigh on July 6, 2022. The shooting was captured on video and Daniels could be seen firing the illegally possessed firearm nine times in the direction of two victims, one of whom was an acquaintance of Daniels. The two victims were engaged in a fistfight outside of the store when Daniels fired at them, striking them both in their legs. Daniels was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and indicted on November 1, 2022. He pleaded guilty on February 7, 2023.

The conviction is a result of the ongoing Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP) initiative which is a collaborative effort with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, working with the community, to identify and address the most significant drivers of violent crime. VCAP involves focused and strategic enforcement, and interagency coordination and intelligence-led policing.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Raleigh Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leonard Champaign prosecuted the case.