ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man is recovering after being shot multiple times and robbed early Wednesday, police said.

Audray Wilkes, 36, was shot and robbed just after midnight, officials said. Police responded to an area of Gween Street and Amos Street, where they found Wilkes. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or you can send in a tip by texting RMPOL and your message to 274637).