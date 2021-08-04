Rocky Mount neighborhood complaints lead to drug bust, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents of a Rocky Mount neighborhood sent police numerous complaints of drug activity taking place in the 1100 block of Star Street, according to police.

The Rocky Mount Special Operations Division began an investigation and executed a search warrant at a home in that block.

As a result, authorities seized nearly 700 grams of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition from inside the home.

Police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Ronald Henderson. He was not at the home at the time of the search.

Henderson was apprehended a short time later and has been charged with felony trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henderson is in custody at the Nash County Detention Facility under a $75,000 bond.