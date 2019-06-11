Rocky Mount police: 1 suspect dead, 1 wanted after chase following armed robbery

One suspect is dead and another is wanted after police conducted a chase following an armed robbery in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department investigated a robbery of an individual in the 800 block of Jeffreys Road on June 7 around 9:51 p.m.

Police said that three armed suspects took the victim’s van and fled the area.

Police located the van traveling on North Wesleyan Boulevard and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The suspects failed to stop and the officers pursued.

The pursuit led officers into Edgecombe County along Battleboro-Leggett Road.

The van crashed in the 5000 block of Battleboro-Leggett Road resulting in injuries to the occupants, police said.

Police said that one male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Monday, police were able to identify the deceased suspect in the armed robbery as 23-year-old Ramello Jordan Colon.

A second suspect was identified as 24-year-old Montrell Lamont Whitaker.

Police said that Whitaker currently has charges for armed robbery, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony flee/elude arrest.

Whitaker’s whereabouts are unknown at the moment, police said.

The case is still under investigation.