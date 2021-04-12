Rocky Mount police investigate deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say that a man died after he was hit by a vehicle this weekend.

The incident was discovered around 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard when police received a call.

The caller told police “there was an unidentified male lying in the ditch” along the road, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

EMS crews were contacted and when they arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased was a pedestrian that was hit by a motor vehicle,” the news release said.

Anyone with information should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.