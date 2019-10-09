Man charged with murder of woman found dead on roadside in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) – Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of a woman found dead on the side of a road on Wednesday morning.



Investigators said they arrested a 22-year-old James Cole Butler and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Angela Bunn Nelms.



Police said Nelms was found unresponsive on the roadside in the 900 block of Greyson Road.



Rocky Mount Fire Department first responders and EMS crews responded, and the female was pronounced deceased on the scene.



Butler was sent to the Nash County Jail under no bond.



PREVIOUS:



Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of a road Wednesday morning.



Police said that at 9:48 a.m., they responded to a suspicious event reported in the 900 block of Greyson Road.



At the scene, officers said they found an unidentified white female lying on the shoulder of the road.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.