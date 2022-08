ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police say they are looking for a suspect who shot a 21-year-old man in the head on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found the man, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to UNC Health Care for treatment. His condition was unknown Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mount police at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.