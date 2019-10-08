ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) – Rocky Mount police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning on Aqua Court.
The Rocky Mount Police Department said at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a possible shooting on Aqua Court.
At the scene, officers found a man had been shot inside a home.
The victim was taken to UNC Nash Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name.
Rocky Mount police said they are investigating this shooting as a homicide.
If you know anything about this case, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.
Rocky Mount police investigating homicide on Aqua Court
ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) – Rocky Mount police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning on Aqua Court.