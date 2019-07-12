Rocky Mount Police investigating homicide on Long Avenue

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)

Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and hospitalized one woman early Friday morning on Long Avenue.

Investigators say at 12:59 a.m. Friday, officers responded to 1132 Long Avenue after a ShotSpotter was activated in that area.



At the scene, officers found the body of 18-year-old Dequan Xavier Dickens, of Rocky Mount, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.



Police also found a woman there, Khadigah Rashonna Lineberger, had also been shot.



Lineberger was taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for treatment.



This case is currently under investigation by the Rocky Mount homicide unit, and no suspects have been publicly identified yet.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text – A-Tip – Text RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.