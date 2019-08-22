Rocky Mount police investigating homicide on Nancys Circle

State and local authorities arrested and charged a man with a shooting that left a man hospitalized on Monday in Ayden.

On Wednesday, Ayden Police and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation's Fugitive and Missing Persons Task Force arrested Milton Ray German, age 50, of NC 102 East in Ayden.

Police say on Monday, German was involved in a fight with his girlfriend's brother and shot him once in the torso, then left the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Vidant Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

German was charged with 1 count each of Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Assault by Pointing a Gun, Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

German was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.